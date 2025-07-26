Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil conflict on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

"We salute the valour and sacrifice of all the brave soldiers who wrote an unparalleled chapter of bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. Their spirit and courage will always be remembered," said Mann in a post in Punjabi.

Also Read | CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket in Pune and Mumbai, Arrests 3 for Scamming Foreign Nationals; Digital Devices, Cash and Narcotics Seized.

The chief minister also laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Bougainvillea Garden here and saluted the brave soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

Minister of Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters Mohinder Bhagat was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)