Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Atleast 10 people fell ill during an event of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

The incident happened when Karnataka CM was addressing the event, 'Ashoka Janama Twenty Twenty-Five' in Puttur, Karnataka.

On this incident, Dakshina Kannada district police said, "Hypoglycemia or dehydration was caused due to the delay in providing food and gifts. Three women were given IV fluids, and seven women have already been discharged after receiving outpatient treatment."

While speaking with ANI, a Congress worker said, "On October 20, a large event was held in Puttur under the leadership of Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, with the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Sri Siddaramaiah, named the Ashoka Janama Twenty Twenty-Five."

"Due to a heavy rush, around 40 to 50 thousand people gathered, leading to some incidents caused by the crowd and delays in providing food and water. Twelve to thirteen people were admitted to Puttur Government Hospital due to dehydration and other minor issues." He stated

"Most have been discharged, with only four remaining and It is expected that the remaining four will be discharged by tonight, he said.

While speaking with Media on recent controversy related to reissue of 2013 circular for barring RSS activities in school, Karnataka CM said, "In 2013, the then Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar issued a circular from the Education Department. Why did they do it? The circular which we issued was not directed at any particular organisation. we stated 'any organization,' and did not mention the RSS. We reiterated what was done then."

Earlier, the Karnataka government on Thursday reissued a 2013 circular that prohibits the use of government school grounds for private purposes, potentially clamping down on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities on school premises.

While speaking with ANI, on circular banning use of school grounds for non-educational activities, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, "Parents and children have complained about their ideological mentality, so we had to make an order in the interest of children. Anything not good for children will not be allowed in our schools." (ANI)

