WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham will play Liverpool in a friendly match at Yankee Stadium as part of its East Coast tour this summer, and by that time the fast-rising Welsh club will know if it has reached the Premier League.

Wrexham has earned an unprecedented three straight promotions and is playing in the second-tier Championship for the first time since the 1980s.

Its surge up the English soccer pyramid, documented in the Emmy-winning “Welcome to Wrexham” TV series, began in 2022 with promotion from the non-league fifth division.

Also Read | First US Commercial Nuclear Reactor Permit in Years Issued for Wyoming Project.

Wrexham is currently in sixth place in the Championship with 11 games remaining in the season. The top-two finishers secure automatic promotion to the Premier League and the teams that finish third to sixth will qualify for the end-of-season playoffs for the one extra promotion spot.

Wrexham's three-match tour, announced on Wednesday, begins July 25 against Leeds at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Liverpool game is July 29. The team then faces Sunderland on Aug. 2 at Subaru Park near Philadelphia.

___

Also Read | Horses Lead the Way at Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Show.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 03:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).