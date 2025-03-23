Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI): A 3-year-old girl died on Saturday after a tree fell on her amid heavy rain in Pulakeshi Nagar of Bengaluru city, officials said on Sunday.

Bengaluru is reeling from the effects of the first heavy rainfall of the season. Intense showers swept across the city, leaving a trail of destruction.

Also Read | Mehul Choksi, Fugitive Businessman, Living in Belgium, Plans To Move to Switzerland for Treatment, Says Report.

According to the Civil Defence Force reports, approximately 30 trees have been uprooted, and 48 branches have fallen, posing a significant risk to public safety.

Emergency teams are working tirelessly to clear the fallen trees and restore normalcy, but with the monsoon season just beginning, residents are advised to remain vigilant.

Also Read | Global Landmarks Go Dark for Earth Hour.

As per the daily weather report for March 23, from Bengaluru Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain, thunder showers are likely to occur at a few places over Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara, Mandya and Mysuru districts and at isolated places over Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.

"Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are very likely to prevail at isolated places over interior Karnataka. Dry weather likely to prevail over rest of the state," it said.

For March 24, the weather department forecast light to moderate rain, thundershowers at isolated places over Kodagu district and light rain, thundershowers at isolated places of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts.

"Light rain likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada district. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Interior Karnataka. Dry weather likely to prevail over rest of the state," it added.

For March 25, the Met has predicted light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu district and light rain at isolated places over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. It added that dry weather will likely prevail over the rest of the state on the day.

On March 26, the weather department said light to moderate rain will likely occur at isolated places over Kodagu district.

"Light rain likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Hassan & Chikkamagaluru districts. Dry weather likely to prevail over rest of the state," it stated.

For March 27, Bengaluru Met said that light rain will likely occur at isolated places over Kodagu, Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Earlier on Saturday, at least 10 flights en route to Bengaluru were diverted to Chennai due to heavy rain in the Karnataka capital, airport officials said.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said that unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru continue to impact flights.

The residents of Bengaluru heaved a sigh of relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the city on Saturday after a spell of scorching heat.

Several areas witnessed strong winds and intense downpours, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering temperatures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)