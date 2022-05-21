Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on Friday.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Talks Between Lanka, IMF to Conclude on May 24.

At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees.

As per the circular, the state government recruits data entry operators, housekeeping staff and other group D employees, drivers through outsourcing.

Also Read | Pune: Dancer Vaishnavi Patil Among Four Booked for Shooting Lavani Video at Place Associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The circular also said that women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs. Therefore, all government jobs and services through outsourcing should have 33 per cent reservations for women, it stated.

The 33 per cent reservation is applicable for all autonomous bodies, universities, urban local bodies, and other government offices.

Senior officials should ensure that it is implemented without any hurdle, the order copy informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)