Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): As many as 6 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on November 18 near Holalkere Road of Chitradurga city for illegal infiltration and settlement.

The individuals were identified as Shek Saifur Rohaman, Muhammed Suman Husen Ali, Majharul, Azizul Shaik, Muhammed SakibSikdar and Sanowar Hossain.

According to an official release from the police, on November 18, while patrolling near Aravind Garments and White Wash Garments on Holalkere Road, Chitradurga City, six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the second phase of Dhavalagiri Layout.

"Upon interrogation and verification of documents found with them, it was discovered that the said individuals were citizens of Bangladesh. They had illegally infiltrated into India several years ago with the intention of settling here," said the release.

"Initially entering through West Bengal, they procured fake Aadhaar cards and other documents in Kolkata and have been working in various states of India to sustain their livelihood. They had recently arrived in Chitradurga city for employment purposes," said the release.

It further added, "The fake Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, labor cards, bank passbooks, PAN cards, and one passport found in their possession have been confiscated for further legal action. Legal proceedings will be initiated against the aforementioned individuals."

Earlier, an individual was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week on Wednesday in a Bangladeshi Infiltration case for facilitating illegal infiltration and human trafficking in India.

In a post on X, the ED said that the person has been identified as Pinki Basu Mukherjee.

Earlier, the ED had arrested two Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian from Kolkata in connection with the Bangladeshi infiltration case.

"ED, Ranchi has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals namely Rony Mondal and Sameer Chowdhary and two Indian nationals Pintu Haldar on November 12 and Pinki Basu Mukherjee on November 13 in a Bangladeshi Infiltration case for facilitating illegal infiltration and human trafficking in India," the investigation agency posted on X. (ANI)

