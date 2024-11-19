Lucknow, November 19: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the timetable for the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The exams are scheduled to begin on February 24, 2025, and will end on March 12, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts: the first from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM and the second from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. A total of 54,38,597 students have registered for the exams across both classes. ICSI CSEET 2024 Result Releasing Today, Know How to Check and Download ICSI CS November 2024 Scorecard Online at icsi.edu.

The UP Board exam timetable includes a wide range of subjects for both Class 10 and Class 12, with vocational and academic options available. Students can find specific details for each subject on the official website. To download the timetable, follow these simple steps: visit upmsp.edu.in, click on the UP Board Time Table 2025 link, and the timetable will open in PDF format. Save the document for easy reference and use it to plan your study schedule.

Steps to Check UP Board 10th and 12th Timetable 2025

Visit the official website of UPMSP: upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, look for the link that says “UP Board Time Table 2025 Class 10th, and 12th.”

Click on the link to open the timetable PDF.

The complete UP Board Exam Date 2025 timetable will appear on the screen.

Save the PDF file for future reference and take a printout if needed.

Once you have downloaded the UP Board Exam Timetable 2025, make sure to carefully review the schedule for your respective exams. The admit cards for both Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to be released 15-20 days prior to the exams, and schools will be responsible for downloading them. Students will then be able to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. With over 54 lakh students registered for the exams, it's crucial to be well-prepared and adhere to the exam schedule for a smooth examination experience.

