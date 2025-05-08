Haveri (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Six people lost their lives while two others were injured after a car collided into a lorry going in the same direction at NH-48 in Haveri district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

All of the eight people were travelling in the car when it hit the lorry near the Byadagi town of Haveri, police said.

Speaking with ANI, SP Anshu Kumar said, "An accident has been reported at the NH-48 in which a vehicle going towards Hubballi collided with a lorry going in the same direction...8 people were travelling in the car, out of which 6 died on the spot and 2 are admitted to the hospital."

On Tuesday, in a similar incident, five members of a family, including three women, were killed in a car-truck collision near Ingalhalli village on National Highway 218 (Hubballi-Vijayapur) in Dharwad district.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 am under the jurisdiction of the Hubballi Rural Police Station.

According to the police, the victims were en route from Sagar to Kulageri Cross in Bagalkot district when their car collided head-on with a truck transporting jeera from Ahmedabad to Cochin.

Speaking to ANI, Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod said, "The car left Sagar early morning at 4 am and was heading towards Kulageri Cross in Bagalkot district. Shweta, Anjali, Sandeep, Shashikala and Vittal Shetty, all belonging to one family, died on the spot."

"The family was returning to their place after Shweta's engagement in Sagar," SP Byakod said.

The truck driver, Mahadev, who was at the wheel during the collision, recounted the impact.

"The speeding car hit the truck directly. Neither I nor any other vehicle was there at the time this accident happened," he told ANI.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to a government hospital in Hubballi for post-mortem examination. (ANI)

