Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): A total of 381 new COVID-19 cases, 305 recoveries and seven deaths were reported in Karnataka on Friday.

According to the state's health department, the total cases climbed to 29,87,694. Of these, 8,626 are active cases. The positivity rate on Friday was 0.33 per cent.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Till date, 29,40,978 people have recovered from the infection and the death toll is 38,061. The case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

Of the seven deaths recorded on Friday, four were reported in Bengaluru Urban, and one each in Chikkaballapur, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,348 COVID-19 new cases on Friday. With this India's active caseload stands at 1,61,334. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently, at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)