Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 headed by retired Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar submitted its second and third reports to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The reports submitted were related to departments of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Energy, Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Backward Classes Development, Minorities Development and Home.

The second and third report has been submitted with a total of 1165 recommendations.

Chief Minister Bommai who got a brief on the salient features of the report, said that he would study the recommendations of the reports and instructed the Chief Secretary to take measures for the implementation of the recommendations which could be acted upon immediately.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The First Report of the Commission was submitted to Government in July 2021, with a total of 856 recommendations for 3 departments - Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies and Transport.

The Karnataka Administrative Reform Commission-2 was constituted by Government Order dated January 7, 2021, and it is functioning from February 11, 2021.

The Commission reviews citizen-centric services to make them more accessible to citizens, to improve the delivery of e-services and work processes and make the delivery of these services paperless, cashless and faceless.

This time, eight departments namely Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Energy, Social Welfare, Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare and Minority Welfare Departments were studied. (ANI)

