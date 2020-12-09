Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday adopted a controversial anti-cow slaughter bill that proposes a maximum of seven years' imprisonment and fine of Rs five lakh for the offenders.

The bill was passed in the BJP-dominated state assembly amid bedlam with the opposition Congress staging a walkout, with Karnataka seeking to join the saffron party-ruled Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh which have a similar law.

Congress announced boycotting Thursday's proceedings in the House on the issue while the BJP arranged for a 'gau pooja' (cow worship) to thank the government for taking steps to bring in a legislation.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 seeks a total ban on the slaughter of cows in the state and provides for stringent punishment to those who indulge in smuggling, illegal transportation, atrocities on cows and slaughtering them.

Besides cows, it also intends to protect buffaloes and their calves less than 12 years of age.

"Yes, the bill has been passed in the Assembly," state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told PTI.

The proposed law prohibits slaughter of cattle, restriction of transport of cattle for the purpose of slaughter, prohibition of sale and purchase or disposal of cattle for slaughter and these offences are cognizable.

It said that whoever is found guilty of slaughtering cattle, "be punished with imprisonment which shall not be less than three years but which may extend to seven years or with a fine which shall not be less than Rs 50,000 per cattle but which may extend to Rs five lakh or both."

In case of second or subsequent offence, the fine shall be Rs one lakh per cattle, which may extend to Rs 10 lakh along with imprisonment up to seven years.

For offences other than slaughter such as transportation, sale and purchase, the punishment ranges from three years to five years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

It has a provision to set up special courts for speedy trial of the accused, while the police have been given powers to conduct checks.

It also allows setting of up 'Goshala' or cattle-sheds for the livestock and gives protection to those who protect these bovines.

The bill was passed without any discussion as there was din in the House. The Congress later staged a walkout in protest.

Earlier, when Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan tabled the bill before the House, Congress MLAs led by leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah trooped into the well.

They alleged the bill was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting earlier.

"We had discussed yesterday that new bills will not be tabled. We had agreed that only the ordinances will be passed. Now he (Chavan) has all of a sudden introduced this anti-cow slaughter bill," the former chief minister said.

However, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he had clearly mentioned in the meeting that important bills will be tabled on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, not convinced with the reply, the Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP government.

The opposition party has expressed fears that the bill, if passed, may be misused for polarisation on communal lines and target the minorities.

On the other hand, the BJP has been saying the bill is to protect the cows which are holy to the Hindus.

To make the provisions of the proposed law stringent, Chavan had referred to similar laws in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and had a led a team of officials to these states to study their implementaion there.

Siddaramaiah said Congress will boycott the proceedings on Thursday against the proposed law, even as the BJP welcomed the government move.

Siddaramaiah told reporters the government wanted to destroy the rural economy on the pretext of protecting the cattle. He expressed fear that the bill would lead to conflict in the society.

"We have taken a decision. I feel that it will not be proper to run the Assembly with those who killed democracy, so we will boycott all the business tomorrow," he added.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel congratulated Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for passing the bill in the assembly.

"The cow worshipping farmers not only depend on cows for dairy purposes but also for agricultural activities," Kateel said in a statement.

The BJP state chief said the smuggling of cattle has instilled fear among the farmers, cow protectors and cowherds. It was also affecting social harmony.

He opined that the proposed law will help protect and conserve cows.

The BJP has arranged for a 'Gau Pooja' (cow worship) on Thursday at its party headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Malleswaram to thank the state government for clearing the bill.

The BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter.

