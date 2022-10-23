Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani passed away at a private hospital following severe illness, family sources said on Sunday. He was 56.

The three-time MLA representing Saudatti legislative assembly constituency died on Saturday night. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Also Read | ISRO LVM3 M2 Launch Video: India’s Heaviest Rocket with 36 Broadband Communication Satellites of OneWeb Lifts Off From Sriharikota.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to him.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our party MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give his family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Bommai tweeted.

Also Read | Rozgar Mela: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Hands Over Appointment Letters to Over 200 Candidates.

Anand Mamani's father Chandrashekhar M Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)