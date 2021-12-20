Belagavi, Dec 20 (PTI) Four Bills, including one that proposes to upgrade the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) into an autonomous institution like an IIT, was passed by Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son of Woman Who Rebuffed His Overtures in Barwani.

Established by Sir M Visvesvaraya in 1917, the UVCE is currently a constituent college of the Bangalore University.

Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Agency Makes COVID-19 Test Mandatory in Private Hospitals for SARI and ILI Patients.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who piloted the Visvesvaraya Engineering College University Bill in the assembly said administrative and academic autonomy was need for the further growth of UVCE that has grown in stature.

The bill provisions for 25 per cent of admissions through the JEE, he said, “We want good talent from across India to come to Bengaluru."

However, MLAs Sharath Bachegowda and Priyank Kharge in their intervention during the discussion on the bill urged the government to make 100 per cent admissions for local students through the common entrance test (CET).

"Since the UVCE is not centrally-funded, why should we have 25 per cent seats for JEE," they sought to know.

Narayan, who initially accepted the proposal to amend and have 100 per cent admissions through the CET, however, at the time of passage of the bill said that existing clause will remain and the government will examine the changes later.

Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Act, 2021 that will circumvent a High Court order that required the BBMP to refund Rs 2,362 crore collected as ground rent, licence fee, building licence fee, scrutiny fee and so on, was also passed by the assembly.

Karnataka Certain Inams Abolition and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2021, were also passed by the assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)