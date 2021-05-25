New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday visited Dasappa Hospital where the municipal corporation's contract daily wage workers were vaccinated today.

He said that the vaccination currently is running for frontline workers as prescribed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

"Chickpet MLA Uday B Garudachar, Rakesh Singh, the administrator of BBMP and the Chief Commissioner kick-started the vaccination drive. During this event, special commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan and Chief Engineer Prahalad and other officers were present," an official statement said.

As many as 250 people were expected to be vaccinated at this facility on Tuesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 4,73,007 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 19,26,615 and fatalities have mounted to 25,282. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)