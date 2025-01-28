Gadag, January 28: A bike rider lost his leg in a collision between a bus and a bike near a court circle in Karnataka's Gadag district, officials said. The victim has been identified as Gaviappa Bannikoppa, 27, a resident of Hiravaddatti village in Mundaragi Taluk.

According to the police, his condition is serious. The incident occurred while Gaviappa was traveling from Mundaragi town to Hiravaddatti village. The accident involved a bus traveling from Gadag to Mundaragi town. Karnataka: Female Passenger Leans out of Bus Window While Attempting To Vomit in Chamarajanagar, Hit by Tanker; Dies on Spot.

Due to the intensity of the collision, the rider's foot was severed. Gaviappa was taken to Mundaragi Taluk Government Hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.

