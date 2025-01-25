A tragic accident in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar claimed the life of a female passenger traveling from Mysuru to Gundlupet on Sunday. The woman leaned her head out of the bus window to vomit when a tanker lorry coming from the opposite direction struck her, killing her instantly. The accident occurred on a busy road, leading officials from the Mysuru Urban Division, including the Divisional Controller and other senior authorities, to inspect the scene. The Chamarajanagar Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with the tanker driver being questioned. Eyewitnesses stated the woman leaned out during the journey before the fatal collision. The woman’s identity is yet to be disclosed, and inquiries are ongoing to ascertain further details. Horrific Hinjawadi Accident Caught on Camera: 2 Women Killed As Mixer Truck Overturns Onto Their 2-Wheeler; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Tragic Accident in Karnataka

Karnataka | A female passenger travelling from Mysuru to Gundlupet while attempting to vomit, leaned her head out of the window. At the same time, a tanker lorry approaching from the opposite direction struck her head. The female passenger died on the spot. Officials, including… — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

