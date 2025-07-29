Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders held a protest over the shortage of fertilisers in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

Speaking on the protest, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said that due to the inefficiency of the state government, farmers across Karnataka have hit the streets due to a shortage of urea.

Also Read | Kalaburagi Shocker: Minor Girl Caring for Ailing Father Raped by Hospital Staff in Karnataka; Accused Arrested.

"This urea crisis has been created due to the non-involvement of the concerned minister. When the government was aware of the fact that there would be sufficient rainfall, there should have been proper preparedness on the part of the government. The Agriculture Minister never bothered to convene a meeting of the senior officials. He never toured Karnataka," Vijayendra said.

"Since the entire government was in Delhi, busy in changing Siddaramaiah, replaced by DK Shivakumar, the entire administration has collapsed here in Karnataka, so because of this inefficiency, the artificial urea crisis has been created in Karnataka. Farmers are in distress. It is the responsibility of the BJP to stand by farmers. Hence, we have been protesting across the state," he added.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Admit to Losing Over 250 Soldiers in War Against Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? PIB Reveals Truth About Deepfake Video.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda promised that 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea required for Karnataka will be supplied within the next 10 to 15 days, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at a joint press conference held on Monday in New Delhi, along with BJP MPs from Karnataka, he said that farmers in Karnataka are not receiving urea on time.

"This is not a sudden problem. Due to good monsoon and pre-monsoon rains this year, a large number of farmers are cultivating maize. The area under maize cultivation has increased by 1.5 per cent. The agriculture department is aware of this and has acknowledged it. Normally, the demand for urea starts from July and continues till August. But since the rains began in the third week of June itself, the demand for fertilisers also started early," Bommai said.

He said usually, farmers apply urea once, adding, "But this time, after the first application, it rained again, prompting a second and even third round of applications. Repeated application of urea has placed a financial burden on farmers. In addition, due to weeds growing in maize crops, and a shortage of labourers, they are also having to spend on herbicides. This has further increased the financial burden on farmers. Moreover, long queues in front of fertiliser dealer shops during the day and night have caused frustration, prompting intense protests from farmers. This issue is acute in around eight districts and moderate in three or four others," he said.

The former CM said the Agriculture Department should have anticipated the climatic changes and maintained a buffer stock.

Bommai further said, "Based on the fertiliser usage of the previous year, the department should have calculated this year's requirement and stockpiled accordingly. While the Centre ensures the supply of fertiliser up to the nearest yard via railway wagons, it is the responsibility of the state government to handle distribution. Mismanagement has occurred in this distribution process. The Agriculture Department has failed to understand and assess the anticipated demand of farmers."

The MP stated that there is rampant corruption in the distribution of fertiliser in the state.

"Urea is available in Karnataka, but farmers are unable to access it. Wealthier farmers are purchasing urea at higher prices, while small and marginal farmers are forced to stand in queues in front of shops. Unauthorised hoarding and black-market sales of urea at inflated prices are taking place. There is significant corruption. Officials lack information on district-wise demand. Due to administrative lapses, farmers are facing severe distress," he said.

Bommai said there are 1.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea stock in Karnataka.

"If managed properly, this can solve the urgent fertiliser crisis for farmers. The state government should distribute this through cooperative societies. The Centre has issued clear orders that no farmer should be compelled to buy other fertilisers in order to receive urea. Licenses of dealers who indulge in such link sales should be cancelled. However, the state government has not taken any action. Farmers are already in distress. The state government is imposing an additional burden on them. The state must supply urea without linking it to the purchase of other fertilisers," Bommai further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)