Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre in Karnataka held a protest outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday, alleging that Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain who won the election on Tuesday.

However, Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge refuted the claims and said it's clearly audible that the supporters were chanting "Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab zindabad"

"It is very clear in the audio that they have said Naseer Hussain and Syed Sahab zindabad...This is nothing but a desperate measure for the BJP to get back in the game. The party has done an audio forensic check and it is found that there is nothing like that. The government's FSL report is expected by 11 am," said Priyank Kharge.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that if the claims were proven by forensic analyses the person behind them would be punished. The speaker said he would call for a complete probe.

"After the RS election this incident happened outside premises of assembly. If it is true, I condemn it and action should be taken. Who was this person who allegedly sloganeered, how did he come in, a detailed enquiry is required? I will discuss with HM and CM and DCM. The police must conduct a detailed investigation. I request parties not to politicise the issue, we should cooperate in the enquiry, else the anti-national person if he is there he may escape" UT Khader said.

Earlier, the BJP unit in Karnataka filed an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station over the issue.

As per the complaint filed by the Karnataka BJP, it was alleged that after the returning officer declared that Hussain was elected to the Rajya Sabha, at around 7 pm, his supporters, who had gathered at the premises of the Vidhana Soudha "at the instance of Hussain, suddenly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain took to his social media handle and posted a video in 'clarification' of the said incident, wherein he denied any slogan-raising in his presence and said that a proper investigation would be conducted and stringent action would be taken against the accused in the matter. (ANI)

