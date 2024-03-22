Hubbali (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP's candidate from Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency, Basavaraj Bommai, accused the ruling Congress party on Friday of 'double standards' regarding the Mekedatu Dam issue.

Speaking to reporters in Hubbali on Friday, Bommai said the Congress, which was agitating and demanding the implementation of the said project, has now joined hands with the DMK, which is opposing the project and he further said the grand old party must sever its ties with the Tamil Nadu-based political party.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Three Independent MLAs Who Voted for BJP in Rajya Sabha Polls Submit Resignation.

The Mekedatu Dam is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project involving the construction of a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Karnataka's Ramanagara district. The dam, once completed, is expected to supply over 4 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water to Bengaluru city for drinking purposes, which is currently facing a severe water crisis.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress party's alliance partner, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, unveiled its election manifesto, promising to stall the construction of the balancing reservoir project.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Lodges Complaint Against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for Interfering in Poll Process.

Responding to senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's remarks, Bommai said the party high command will reach out to the Shivamogga leader and sort out the issue.

"He is a senior leader of the party and has played an important role in building the party in Karnataka. Such incidents would have hurt him. The top brass would talk to the miffed leaders like Eshwarappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Karadi Sanganna and resolve everything," Bommai said.

Eashrappa had hit out at party veteran BS Yediyurappa earlier after Bommai was named the BJP's Lok Sabha pick from Haveri, claiming that he was promised that his son would be on the ticket to contest the seat.

The BJP also named BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghvendra from Shimoga and V Sommana from Tumkuru.

Eshwarappa turned on his party following the announcement, saying, "BS Yediyurappa had promised that he would give the ticket to (his son) KE Kantesh from Haveri. So I sent Kantesh there to campaign. But today, my son didn't get the ticket and Yediyurappa's son did."

Speaking at a public meeting earlier, Eshwarappa said that he will contest independently and win the elections even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes and attempts to change his mind.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)