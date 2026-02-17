Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru, reaffirming the Armed Forces' commitment to strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing.

The visit highlights the growing synergy between the military and India's defence industry, driving innovation and capability development in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and securing the nation's future in the aerospace sector.

In a post on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff shared, "General Anil Chauhan CDS visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited @HALHQBLR, reaffirming the Armed Forces' firm commitment to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing."

"The visit underscores the growing synergy between the Armed Forces and India's defence industry, driving innovation and capability development in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and securing the nation's future in the aerospace domain," the post read.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan reflected on India's defence systems and highlighted the need for strengthening national security mechanisms, stating that a sense of victory cannot be built on "dysfunctional air defence systems."

Addressing the opening session of the JAI Se Vijay seminar in Pune, Gen Chauhan referred to India's success in Operation Sindoor and stressed that "actual vijay lies in demonstrated evidence."

He emphasised the need for a "sober assessment" of India's defence system in view of emerging and future challenges.

"With respect to the defence forces, victory is not declared by mere rhetoric. As some entities in our neighbourhood have done so, but demonstrated through evidence, like what we showcased during Operation Sindoor. A sense of victory cannot be built on demolished terror infrastructure, damaged runways, crippled airfields, and dysfunctional air defence systems. Such kinds of victories or slogans do not endure. Actual Vijay lies in demonstrated evidence rather than verifiable outcomes," the CDS said.

Highlighting the strategic environment, Gen Chauhan said India's defence posture for the next decade must be shaped by a realistic evaluation of the evolving security landscape. (ANI)

