Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has called for Karnataka Bandh on June 22 against abnormal hike in Electricity charges.

KCCI was the first industry body to publicly voice against the revision in tariff and set a deadline for the Govt.

"We request all the Trade and Industry to close their establishment on 22 June. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the Electricity charges by ESCOM's. For the last eight days, we have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the Officials or government representatives," the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Saturday.

"To draw the attention of the government, we are calling for this Bandh. We wish to find a solution and get a reduction in the electricity charges. We hope that the government will respond to our request," the statement said further.

District Chambers of Gadag, Bijapur, Rancbennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijaynagar, Mysore, Davangere, Koppal, Bagalkoti, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, Shivamoga, Kolar, Mandya, Chickmangalore, Yadgir, Chitradurga, KalyanKamataka, Haveri, Hassan, Bellary and other Industry Associations have agreed to join the agitation, the statement informed.

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Wednesday said that over two crore Karnataka people can avail free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Karnataka Energy Minister explained that only consumers whose average power consumption plus 10 per cent of it is less than 200 units will be eligible to avail the scheme.

The Minister added that consumers who use more than the allotted units have to pay for the extra units used, with 9 per cent of tax included in it.

"If average power consumption plus 10 per cent is less than 200 units, it will be subsidised. Anything over and above that will have to be paid. Consumers who use more than the allotted units, have to pay for the extra units used. 9 per cent of tax will be included in it," said KJ George, Karnataka Power Minister.

Under the scheme, all households that use below 200 units of power every month will get electricity free of cost.

"Of the 2.16 lakh crore households with electricity connection, 2.14 lakh crore will benefit from the scheme," said George.

He said that the scheme would also be extended to the tenants.

"It can be their own house or rented house. They need to have a voter ID and should enrol through the Seva Sindhu portal of the State Government", George said.

He also said that the pending amount needs to be cleared by the consumers.

The scheme's registration began on June 15 and lasted till July 5. (ANI)

