The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) has called for a Karnataka bandh on June 22. The KCC&I has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday, June 22 in order to protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges in the state. "To draw the attention of the government, we are calling for this Bandh," the statement issued by KCC&I read. In its official statement, the KCC&I also said that for over a week, they made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike, however, they did not find any solutions from officials or government representatives. Free Electricity in Karnataka: Registration for Gruha Jyoti Scheme Under Seva Sindhu Portal Postponed to June 18.

KCC&I Calls for Karnataka Bandh on June 22nd

Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) has called for a Karnataka bandh on June 22nd to protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges: KCC&I pic.twitter.com/vlV4r3cjMg — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

