Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday evening held a meeting to oversee the preparations for the inauguration programme of the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University in Bengaluru, which is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6.

Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Bhanumurthy participated in the meeting.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Industry Demands Centre to Clarify Taxation, Filing of Crypto Assets.

The economics university has come up in the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)