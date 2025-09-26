Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed district officials to complete the ongoing socio-educational survey by October 7, stating unequivocally that the deadline will not be extended.

He issued these firm instructions during a high-level video conference review meeting.

The Chief Minister stated that the initial technical glitches have been resolved and ordered officials to accelerate the pace of work immediately.

"You must achieve a daily progress rate of at least 10% to meet the target," he said, emphasising the goal of covering all 1.43 crore families in the state. Karnataka CM noted that with only 2.76 lakh families surveyed so far, a significant push is required.

Giving special focus to Bengaluru, where the survey begins today, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure enumeration starts without delay in the BBMP limits, which contain nearly 50 lakh households. He stressed, "Every single family in the state must be surveyed. We must ensure no household is missed."

Addressing the role of teachers deployed as enumerators, the CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Over 1.2 lakh teachers have been assigned this duty, and they must fulfil it responsibly." He warned that legal action would be taken against any negligence, while also assuring that "the honorarium payments have already been released to them."

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the Chief Minister outlined multiple approaches. He said that in hilly areas, survey centres will be established in schools for the convenience of the people, and the online facility should be promoted. He also directed enumerators to make return visits to homes found locked during the initial survey.

For smooth operations, he instructed that technical issues be resolved locally using IT staff from various departments, with a nodal officer appointed for each taluk. The Chief Minister concluded by emphasising that this is a coordinated effort involving multiple departments and ordered regional commissioners to monitor progress daily to ensure timely completion. ( ANI)

