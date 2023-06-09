Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday held discussions with officials for resolving water scarcity problems in various parts of the State.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that there should be no scarcity of drinking water and that appropriate measures should be taken in this regard. Following the same, the Chief Minister gave instructions last week as well.

Siddaramaiah added that he will hold a meeting with district-level officers in this regard and sought details about the reported incidents of deaths due to drinking contaminated water in Koppal.

Earlier on May 31, the Karnataka Chief Minister requested his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde to "direct the concerned authorities to immediately release 2.00 TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river and 3.00 TMC of water from Ujjani Reservoir to Bhima river to meet the drinking water needs of both humans and livestock of Northern Karnataka." (ANI)

