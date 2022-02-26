Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): In the continuous and consistent efforts to create awareness among taxpayers, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday released the first set of five documentaries related to the latest guidelines of GST issued by the Commercial Taxes Department.

According to an official statement issued by Chief Minister's Office, the first five documentaries give details about the supply of restaurant services through e-Commerce operators, communication between taxpayers on the GSTN portal, GST on maintenance charges in apartments, the procedure for claiming ITC refund on exports and CTD Karnataka website.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

The Commercial Taxes Department of the Karnataka government is releasing a set of 20 documentaries on the subject.

The remaining movies will be addressing the issues of misuse of PAN Card by bogus dealers, CTD Helpdesk and other topics to address the issues faced by dealers, the statement said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

During the inauguration, Bommai said that a better understanding of GST law will go a long way for dealers to ensure better compliance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)