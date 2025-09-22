Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Booker Prize winner Bhanu Mustaq, and other dignitaries on Monday inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara 2025 by performing a floral offering to Goddess Chamundeshwari on the silver chariot.

Earlier the invite to author Banu Mushtaq had seen widespread opposition but with the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Coourt permitting it , she was part of the festivties on Monday.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta of the Supreme Court dismissed the petition against the State government's invitation, saying the preamble says we are secular, and this is a state programme, and the state cannot distinguish.

The advocate for the petitioner had contended that Puja inside the temple is not a secular act and is part of the ceremony. He said the Karnataka government's decision to allow a non-Hindu to perform 'Agra Puja' at the Chamundeshwari temple for the inauguration of Dasara in Mysuru would hurt Hindu sentiments.

On September 19, CM Siddaramaiah welcomed the apex court's decision and said that the Mysuru Dasara cannot be "confined to a religious framework".

In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah shared, "I welcome the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the petition filed against the state government's stance of inviting Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara. Mysuru Dasara cannot be confined to a religious framework. We have consistently maintained that it is a festival celebrated by all the people of the state, transcending caste and religion."

The Chief Minister added that there were attempts to "divide society" but the apex court's verdict upheld government's stand.

He wrote, "However, systematic misinformation was spread against this, and attempts were made to divide society. I believe that the Supreme Court's verdict has now validated our government's position."

"I hope that Mother Chamundeshwari grants wisdom to those divisive minds that sow the seeds of discrimination based on caste and religion," he added.

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival, which starts from the first day of Navaratri and concludes on Vijayadashami (Dusshera).

The festival's centrepiece is the Mysuru Palace, also known as the Amba Vilas Palace, one of the seven palaces in the royal capital of Mysuru. Thousands of lights are used to illuminate the palace, giving shine to its gilded construction.

The head of state leads the rituals and a grand parade that includes the state sword, horses, weapons, and elephants after a variety of cultural and religious activities. (ANI)

