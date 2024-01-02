Koppal, January 2: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the opposition's allegation of hate politics in connection with the arrest of a man linked to the riots that took place after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah asked, "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?" "We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court's direction," he said while speaking to reporters during his visit to Basapur Airport in Koppa.

On BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna's demand for a holiday on January 22 for the Ram Mandir inauguration, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I am not aware of the BJP's demand for a government holiday. I don't know about the leave." "The central government is organizing the program, and they can decide on leave," he added. Responding to the controversy surrounding Ram Mandir inauguration invitation, Siddaramaiah stated, "I don't know whom they invited or left out. Whoever goes, let them go." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Takes Jibe at PM Narendra Modi Over Private Jet Flight Row, Says ‘Ask Prime Minister What He Travels In’.

BJP condemned the arrest of the man in Hubbali for his alleged role in the post Babri demolition riots after 31 years. The Karnataka state unit has called for a protest against the state government. Speaking on the matter, BJP leader BY Vijayendra said, "They have arrested a Ram bhakt when the state and the whole nation is waiting for January 22. We strongly condemn this." "We are calling for a protest throughout the state against the government and anti-Hindu accusations," he added. ‘Hijab Ban Not Revoked Yet’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes U-Turn Within 24 Hours After Political Row.

Meanwhile, an effigy of CM Siddaramaiah was burnt as a mark of protest against the Hubballi arrest. The demonstration was staged by Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapaswi camp in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Tapaswi camp Peethadheeshwar demanded the removal of the Siddaramaiah government and urged to bring President's rule in the state. "President's rule is demanded. Siddaramaiah government should be removed immediately otherwise the saints of Ayodhya will march to Karnataka," he said. "300 Kar Sevaks are being falsely implicated over their alleged involvement in Babri Masjid demolition in 1992," he added.

