Mysuru, April 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met BJP MP Srinivas Prasad at his Mysuru residence on Saturday, days after Prasad announced his decision not to contest the upcoming elections. The BJP has nominated party leader S Balaraj for the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for SC and ST candidates. According to the sources, CM Siddaramaiah met Shrinivas Prasad and sought support for Congress candidate Sunil Bose.

Mysore and Chamarajanagar are the CM's home districts, and winning both seats is crucial for maintaining his political credibility; hence, he sought help from Shrinivas Prasad, the sources said. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asked him to help the Congress candidate in Mysore and Chamarajanagar. Siddaramaiah Security Breach Video: Man With Gun Goes Close to Karnataka CM, Garlands Minister Ramalinga Reddy During Election Campaign.

Siddaramaiah Meets Srinivas Prasad

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met BJP MP from Chamarajanagar, Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/LK9jpNTbCi — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

Shrinivas Prasad assured CM Siddaramaiah that he would appeal to the people to help the Congress candidate, sources said. Chamarajanagar constituency will go to the polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. Karnataka, with 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Flags Off ‘Police Run Programme’ in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

In the 2019 elections, the Congress and JD-S alliance suffered a significant defeat, with the BJP securing a record 25 seats. The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19, with the vote count scheduled for June 4.

