Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flagged off the 'Police Run Programme' in Bengaluru on Sunday, aimed at spreading awareness about the dangers of drugs and narcotics while celebrating the golden jubilee year of Karnataka police on March 10, 2024.

Addressing the launch of 'Police Run Programme', the chief minister said, these days, young men and women are falling victim to drugs and the state government aims to make Bengaluru drug-free.

To raise awareness among the people, the police department has participated in this event, he said.

"We want a green Bengaluru and fitness for all. We want everyone to live a healthy life. These days, young men and women are falling victim to drugs. Drug-free Bengaluru should be done. Awareness should be created among people to reduce cybercrime. For these reasons, the police department has participated in this Police Run Programme," said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during the launch of the 'Police Run Programme'.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi City and District Police also organised a marathon 'Karnataka Police Run' as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Karnataka State Police.

The theme of the run was 'Fitness for All' and 'Narcotics Free Karnataka'. (ANI)

