Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru, various Congress workers held a protest against the central government over the alleged non-release of relief funds by the Centre to the State.

Some Congress workers were also detained as the police had denied permission for the protest.

Referring to this, state Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the Prime Minister has every right to come but at the same time he has to answer on why the funds were nor released to the state.

"Prime Minister has every right to come and campaign for the party. At the same time PM has to comment on our tax, our right, for not having given the composition has to be given for the drought. Why was the Bhadra water project not given the money that was supposed allotted in the budget? He has to answer all this why it has not been done? All this thing if you tell the public then we'll also have the clarity," Shivakumar said.

When asked about the BJP's allegations that the state government is supporting Jihadis and disturbing the law and order situation, the Deputy CM said, "We don't want to support anyone. The law will take its own course, whatever the issue is there the law will take its course."

In view of the protest held by the party leaders in the state capital, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the people of Karnataka are demanding their right.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Surjewala said, "Kannadigas demand their right. We give Rs 100 to the government of India in taxes and Kannadigas get Rs 13 back only. When they demand their share of their own taxes, Modi ji gives them 'Chombu' (round water container). When there has been a drought in the state for six months now, the Congress government of Karnataka is asking for Rs 17,400 crore of drought relief money for our farmers, for our poor across the state, Modi ji gives us 'Chombu'."

"When Karnataka demands its money for Bhadra Dam, Modi ji gives us 'Chombu'. When our youths demands for 2 crore jobs, Modi ji gives 'Chombu'. When farmers demands cheaper diesel, Modi ji gives us 'Chombu'. Time to defeat BJP's government and to elect Congress nationally," the Congress leader added.

Congress leader and MLA Rizwan Arshad criticised the government for not providing the relief funds to the drought-hit areas and said that those who does not want to give the rights to the people has no right to come and ask votes.

"We are the second highest taxpaying state in India. Approx Rs 4.5 lakh crore tax goes to the central government from Karnataka. That is still fine, but for the last 2 years, severe drought has been in the state, farmers have been in trouble; we have asked for compensation, relief funds which is our right, even for that they are making us suffer. The one who does not want to give us our rights, then with what right he is coming here and seeking votes," Arshad said.

PM Modi will visit Bengaluru and neighbouring Chikkaballapura district and address mega rallies for the Lok Sabha poll campaign on Saturday.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed two mega public meetings in Karnataka's Mysuru and Mangaluru on Sunday.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. The 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26 in the second phase, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7 in the third phase. (ANI)

