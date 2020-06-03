India News | Karnataka Dy CM Invites Intel to Set Up Manufacturing Units in State

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has invited chip major Intel to set up manufacturing units in the state.

During a video conference with Intel India head Nirvuti Rai and other top executives on Wednesday, Dr Narayan assured full cooperation to set up units either in Mangaluru or Belagavi.

"There is a port in Mangaluru while Belagavi is a few hours from a port in Goa,'' he said referring to the connectivity through the sea to export the chips manufactured from Karnataka.

He assured that the government will ensure ease of business to the tech major to set up their units.

Rai, while announcing Rs 1 crore donation to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, appreciated the Karnataka government's way of handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Director, Intel Business operations Manas Das handed over the relief cheque to Dr Narayan.

Intel India top executives Ananth Narayan, Jitendra Chedda, Anand Deshpande, Anajali Rao, Vice President of Vertical Solutions Kishore Ramisetty interacted with Narayan through video conference. (ANI)

