Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that his government has taken a decision to cancel the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, in the state.

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Shivakumar wrote, "After coming to power, we promised to cancel the National Education Policy and we are committed to that promise. What is the rush to implement NEP first in Karnataka? Why has NEP not been implemented in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh?"

"The education system in Karnataka is a model for the country. That is why Bangalore is the IT capital today. So many people in the state are in good positions abroad, because of our education system", the Deputy CM further added.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the National Education Policy (NEP) will be cancelled from the next academic year in the state.

He said that the NEP implemented by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will be completely cancelled from the next academic year.

"NEP has to be abolished after making some necessary preparations. The academic year had begun by the time the election results were out and the government was formed... NEP has been continued this year to avoid inconvenience to the students in the middle of the year," the CM said.

NEP has been opposed by students, parents and lecturers and teachers simultaneously, he added.

Earlier in July this year, Karnataka primary education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the state education department has decided not to adopt the National Education Policy( NEP) but instead will implement the State Education Policy (SEP).

It may be noted that NEP 2020 launched in July 2020 provides a set of guiding principles for a paradigm shift across the education sector in India from school to doctoral level. (ANI)

