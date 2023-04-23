New Delhi, April 23: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the only southern state where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, seems to throw all its efforts into the poll campaign aiming for the second consecutive term. The party's mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting on Sunday. Shah will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple on Monday. He will hold a roadshow in Hassan on Monday. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Calls KS Eshwarappa, Says BJP Will Always Be With Him (Watch Video).

On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri. On the other hand, BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday. He will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7. Further, Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Joined Congress Because of BJP’s Ill-Treatment, Says Jagadish Shettar After First Meeting With Rahul Gandhi.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.Big names in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda among others featured in the party's list of star campaigners for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections. The BJP released a list of 40-star campaigners on April 18 for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections for which the BJP has exerted full might to return to power.

The other big names from the Centre which will seek votes for the party in BJP's "gateway to the South" (Karnataka) include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and others.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also feature in the list. The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai who is seeking a second term, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the party.

