Yadgiri (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Five people were killed and 13 seriously injured when a car rammed into a stationary truck in Karnataka's Yadagiri district on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened near Balichakra Cross in the Yadgiri district on Tuesday morning. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

