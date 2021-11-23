Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured all assistance and cooperation from the Centre to take up relief and rehabilitation for the flood-affected areas in Karnataka.

PM Modi called Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to obtain comprehensive details on crop loss and other damages caused by recent unseasonal, incessant rains in the state, informed an official statement issued by the Chief Minister Office.

"Bommai explained the extent of loss of human lives, damage to crops and public property to the Prime Minister. The PM also expressed concern about the havoc caused by flooding," the statement said.

Bommai also explained the rescue and relief work being undertaken by the state government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called Bommai and obtained information on the flood situation and relief works. He expressed regret at the loss of life and damage to crops. Bommai briefed Shah on the relief works being taken up by the state government.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has announced that a sum of Rs 5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments. District Collectors have been instructed to disburse the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh immediately.

Bommai further said that the state government has released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadis too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund.

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan district.

Karnataka and its neighbouring states have been receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next 5 days. (ANI)

