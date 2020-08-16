Udupi (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI): Four fishermen went missing after a boat they were traveling in, capsized at Kodeti in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday.

"A total of 11 fishermen were on board the boat, out of which seven have been rescued. The incident occurred while fishermen were returning back after fishing due to high tide," Suresh Nayak, Circle Inspector, Byndoor.

The rescue operation to locate other fishermen is underway.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Saturday predicted that scattered to widespread falls likely over several parts of Karnataka including Uttara Kannada, Udupi and light to moderate rains likely over Dakshina Kannada district. (ANI)

