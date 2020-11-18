Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.

Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.

Also Read | National Integration Day 2020: Here Are Popular Quotes by Indira Gandhi on Communal Harmony And Unity.

A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballari district and fulfil the demand of Forest and Environment Minister Anand Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)