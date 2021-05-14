Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday informed that the Centre had increased the state's oxygen supply from 965 metric tonnes (MT) to 1015 MT. However, he said that the state is getting only 765 MT daily.

While addressing a press meet, CM Yediyurappa said, "Centre increased our oxygen supply from 965 MT to 1015 MT. We are getting 765 MT within the state. We are trying to get oxygen from other states as well."

"We have got 100 tons from Kuwait, 400 tons from Bahrain and 120 tons from Jamshedpur. We have installed 120 oxygen plants", the Chief Minister said.

"Under the chairmanship of Dr Devi Shetty, a task force has been formed to tackle the third wave of Covid-19", said Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in the conference.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashoka informed about the availability of oxygenated beds in private medical hospitals.

"We did a reality check in private medical college hospitals to know about bed availability. General beds had been converted to oxygen beds, but it was shown to us as general beds. We got 2216 beds after doing a reality check", he informed.

Meanwhile, in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka Government on Thursday ordered that one year salary of all state cabinet ministers will be donated to the Covid-19 relief fund.

As per the state health bulletin, Karnataka reported 35,297 new Covid-19 cases, 34,057 recoveries and 344 fatalities on Thursday. Active cases of Covid-19 stand at 5,93,078. TO curb down the affects of the pandemic, the state government, on May 9, announced for a lockdown in the state from May 10 till May 24. (ANI)

