Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Karnataka Government on Wednesday ordered to allot Rs 3 lakhs, along with other facilities, to all the six Naxals who surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar today in Bengaluru.

Six Naxalites surrendered in Bengaluru on Wednesday in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and senior police officials.

The surrendered Naxalites were; Mundagaaru Latha and Vanajakshi from Chikkamagaluru, Sundari from Dakshina Kannada, Jish from Kerala, Vasanth K from Tamil Nadu, and Marappa Aroli from Raichur.

Internal Security DGP Pranab Mohanty said, "Six main Naxal leaders of South India, four from Karnataka and one each from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have surrendered. They had been a part of the movement for the last 25 years and led the Naxal movement through South India. Their surrender marks an important watershed moment and also the end of naxalism in Karnataka... We have seen these results due to the continuous efforts of the anti-Naxal force from the Internal Security division for the last 3-4 months...We hope that this brings an end to the chapter of Naxals in Karnataka. I am quite sure they were the last of the Naxal leaders."

According to officials, the Naxalites handed over their uniforms and a surrender letter, marking a significant step towards mainstreaming individuals previously associated with the Naxalite movement.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised their decision to return to the mainstream and assured them that the government would address their demands.

"As Dr. BR Ambedkar emphasised, justice must be sought through constitutional means. These individuals have realised the need to pursue their causes lawfully. The Rehabilitation Committee and the government persuaded them to leave their forest-based struggle," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Expressing gratitude to the Anti-Naxal Force and all involved in facilitating the surrender, Siddaramaiah added, "The government and I welcome their decision. They have some demands; the government will look into them."

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar declared Karnataka as a 'no naxalite' state.

"The Karnataka government is happy to declare itself as a 'no naxalite' state. I think with the odd efforts of our government and our police officers and a team that has been constituted by the government for the rehabilitation and negotiation with those naxalites. I think after the fallout there was a serious attempt, and now they have come forward. About six people have been surrendered today...We have to respect their requests also...The CM has given them a Constitution book," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

