Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday expressed grief on the demise of former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan who he said was a great scholar and played a major role in shaping space research and space projects.

"He was a great scientist, a great scholar. As Chairman of ISRO, he played a major role in shaping space research and space projects. He also served as Vice Chancellor in two institutions. I had the opportunity to meet him in many programmes and seek his blessings. I pay my humble tributes to him and pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss," Gehlot told mediapersons here.

Former ISRO Chairman K Sivan also condoled the death and said that Kasturirangan contributed to national programs apart from space programs.

"It is a huge loss for the country. He has contributed not only to the space programme but also to other national programmes. PSLV, GSLV and many satellites were launched under his leadership. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family..." Sivan said speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat paid tribute to the former ISRO Chief and stated that under his leadership ISRO had gained a new identity, further stating that the space programs brought under the guidance of Kasturirangan had brought global recognition to India's efforts.

Addressing the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that the former ISRO Chairman had the quality of prioritising innovation, further stating that his ability to learn something new was inspiring.

"His contribution to science, education and taking India's space program to new heights will always be remembered. Under his leadership, ISRO gained a new identity. The space programs that progressed under his guidance brought global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under his guidance," Modi said.

Former ISRO chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away on Friday in Bengaluru at the age of 84. (ANI)

