Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna expressed his concerns over Karnataka's state government delaying approval to rename Tumkur Railway Station after Sri Shivakumar Swamiji, a revered figure in Tumkur.

He said that he has not received a response despite writing four letters and personally meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 3 Killed As Motorcycle Collides With Car in Korba District.

Speaking at an event in Tumkur, Somanna highlighted that a Rs 90 crore tender was issued for the project, but the state government has made no progress in the past five to six months.

Somanna also mentioned that he had spoken to the relevant officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Finance Secretary, but the response has been unsatisfactory.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold-Smuggling Case: Repeatedly Slapped, Hit in Custody; No Reliance Should Be Placed on My Statements, Says Accused Actress.

The Union Minister emphasized that he has refrained from interfering in state government matters for the past nine months, expecting them to handle it independently.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Somanna as a representative for seven states in the Eastern region, and he has already visited five of these states to engage with local leaders.

Somanna shared that he has already visited Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh to engage with local leaders and discuss various issues.

Somanna urged the state government to expedite the process, warning officials to fulfill their responsibilities. The Tumkur Railway Station, currently a Grade B station, serves the city of Tumkur in Karnataka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)