Mangaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) The BJP government in Karnataka is betraying the people of 'Tulunadu' by announcing the proposal to make Tulu as the second language of the state just ahead of the assembly elections, Deputy Leader of Opposition U T Khader said on Monday.

Addressing reporters here, he said making Tulu the second language of the state has been a long-pending demand. The state government has made this proposal just before the elections to fool the people, he alleged.

The government is trying to prevent any outrage from the people of 'Tulunadu' at the time of polls. A committee has been constituted to study the proposal which means a decision has not been made by the government on the people's demand, Khader said.

The government has also not given any time frame for the committee to submit its report, he said.

Khader also alleged that the Union Budget, which did not announce any scheme for the coastal region, has disappointed the people in Dakshina Kannada. The proposal for the Shiradi Ghat tunnel project has apparently been shelved by the central government, he said.

