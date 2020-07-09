Bengaluru, Jul 9 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday gave administrative approval for construction of Vijayapura airport at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore in two phases.

"For the airport at Vijayapura we have given administrative approval, it is a Rs 220 crore project," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said for the first phase it will be Rs 95 crore for civil work like leveling of ground, construction of runway, taxi, apron and passenger terminal.

The greenfield domestic airport will come up near Buranapur and Madabhavi in Vijayapura district, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said, that the airport will be developed through the PWD department in a span of one year.

Stating that the airport will be developed for the operation of 72-seater ATR service under the Udan programme, Karjol, who is also in-charge of PWD in a statement said, it will be later upgraded based on the demand.

The second phase work is likely to include ATC, auxiliary buildings and other airside works, he said.

The cabinet has also given its approval to hire Boston Consulting Group India Pvt Ltd for a period of 12 months as consultant or knowledge partner for accelerating investment to the state.

A professional fee of Rs 12 crore plus GST has been fixed for them, Madhuswamy said adding, "we expect the investment to increase this year."

The cabinet today also decided to develop the Bengaluru Biotech Park.

Madhuswamy said Labzone - Electronics City Private Limited has been given approval to work on it under cluster development programme.PTI KSU SS

