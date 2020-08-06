Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka government officials on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 27,000 to a Chikmagalur farmer whose banana crop was damaged by heavy rains on August 5.

The cheque was given away by the deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police and other officials, who visited the farmer on the instructions of Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kananda and Culture CT Ravi

Ravi on Wednesday tweeted about the farmer A Rajanna from Chikmagalur who lost his banana crop in the heavy rains in the state on August 5.

"Earlier, Rajanna, owner of Kambat Makki Estate in Mudigere Taluk, was devastated as the banana crop, which he had grown with difficulty, was destroyed due to heavy rains in Chikmagalur. We have already talked to the Chief Minister about this and he has promised that the government will provide compensation. I told officials to check the location tomorrow," tweeted Ravi (Tweet translated from Kannada). (ANI)

