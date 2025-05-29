Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the Karnataka High Court has reprimanded the state government for withdrawing the case related to the attack on the Hubballi police station, calling the decision inappropriate.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office, he said that the High Court bench on Thursday delivered a verdict regarding the Hubballi riot case. In this case, the Karnataka government had withdrawn a criminal case, and the court ruled that this action was incorrect.

"I had earlier said that withdrawing a case related to an attack on a police station is not right. Yet, the government withdrew the case due to political pressure and appeasement politics. The court has rightly reprimanded them," Bommai said.

The BJP leader asserted that the state Cabinet must work in the interest of Karnataka and not engage in appeasement politics. He added that action must be taken against those involved in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots.

When asked about Tamil actor Kamal Haasan allegedly insulting the Kannada language, Bommai said the actor must apologise.

"Kannada is a very old and ancient language. The antiquity of a language can be represented in many ways. Kamal Haasan is not a great expert. One must exercise restraint while speaking about a language. If he wishes to preserve his dignity, he should apologise," he added.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday quashed the state Cabinet's decision to withdraw the criminal cases registered against the accused in the 2022 case of Old Hubballi riots.

Advocate Girish Bhardwaj had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the legality of the government order issued in October 2024 to withdraw 43 criminal cases in which former ministers, former MLAs and persons belonging to influential organisations were made accused.

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice NV Anjaria , who heard the arguments, and a division bench comprising Justices Anjaria and Arvind has set aside the Cabinet decision and issued the order.

In October 2024, the Karnataka government decided to withdraw criminal cases, including those in connection with the 2022 case of Hubballi riots. After this, the BJP leaders along with other party leaders protested against the state government's decision to withdraw the cases against AIMIM leaders accused of leading a mob that attacked the police and threatened to break into the police station in Hubballi in 2022.

The unrest began on April 16, 2022, following the posting of a derogatory image on social media depicting a saffron flag atop a mosque that sparked outrage within the Muslim community, leading to a large protest outside the Old Hubballi Police Station.

The demonstration quickly escalated into violence, with thousands of individuals reportedly participating in a riot that resulted in the injury of four police officers and significant damage to public property. (ANI)

