Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai announced on Sunday the release of Rs 10 crore for preventing the spread of pests which were attacking the areca plants.

The money will be provided for preventive measures in Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, and other Malnad areas.

While talking to the reporters on his arrival at the Hariharapura Helipad on Sunday, Bommai said that the government has sent a university team to study pests.

"Already, a team of experts from the Central government has conducted a study in Chikmagalur. Since the pest spreads from one tree to another due to rain and wind, the pesticide will be sprayed for the removal of fungus. All recommendations made by scientists to take preventive steps to check the spreading of the pest will be duly followed by the government," he said.

Earlier on November 15, the Karnataka CM had said that the state government is ready to check the spread of pest attacks in commercial crops and has taken multiple steps in that direction.

While speaking to the reporters, the Karnataka CM said, "The Areca Nut in the Malnad region has been attacked by a particular pest, after which the central government and the agencies concerned are finding solutions to the pest."

The BJP leader said that once the agricultural scientists are able to find out the cause of the issue, the government will take necessary steps. (ANI)

