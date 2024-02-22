Bengaluru, February 22: The Karnataka government presented the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Bill, 2024 which increased the age limit of sale of cigarettes from 18 years to 21 years.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Manufacture, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill was passed in the Assembly on Wednesday. Age to Purchase Tobacco Products in Karnataka to Be Increased to 21 Years, Says Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The sale of cigarettes to people under 21 is also prohibited in the state.

Speaking about this in the House, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao warned that cigarettes cannot be sold to people under the age of 21 years from now on. Hookah Banned in Karnataka: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Imposes Statewide Ban on Sale and Consumption of Hookah.

"Earlier, the age limit for sale of cigarettes was fixed at 18 years, now the age limit has been increased to 21 years," he said.

"Also, cigarettes cannot be sold within 100 meters of schools.

There are small traders who also sell groceries. A fine of 10,000 will be a problem. So we have limited it to one thousand," he said.

The Health Minister further said that we have banned hookah bar in any bar and restaurant, and other places.

"Unauthorized operation of hookah bar shall be punishable with imprisonment not less than one year and extending to three years and a fine of Rs.50,000 to Rs.1 lakh. There is a possibility to impose fines along with jail term if violation is reported," he added.

