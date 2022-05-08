Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Sunday instructed officials to conduct a fire safety audit in 166 district and taluk government hospitals across the state to prevent fire accidents in the amid heatwave across the country.

The state health department also received a NOC from the State Fire and Emergency Service for the audit.

In addition to this, the circular by Health Commissioner stated that the hospitals will be granted Rs 50,000 each under Rashtriya Aarogya Abhiyan.

The move was quickly initiated by Minister Sudhakar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference recently with chief ministers of all states recently.

In the video conference, Prime Minister Modi had suggested all chief ministers conduct a Fire Safety Audit as incidents of fire accidents have increased due to summer heat.

Out of the 166 hospitals that have been instructed to conduct the audit, there are 16 district hospitals and 150 Taluk hospitals.

The hospital officials have been given a deadline of May 21 to submit an 'action taken report' to the state governmnet. (ANI)

