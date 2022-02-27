Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Keladi Rani Chennamma's 350th anniversary of the coronation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government has decided to develop Keladi and surrounding areas.

Hailing Keladi Chennamma as a far-sighted and progressive leader, Bommai said, "Keladi Chennamma was a brave woman. Karnataka can achieve a bright future by idolising such brave women." He paid floral tributes to Keladi Rani Chennamma as part of the 350th anniversary of her Coronation.

He further said, "The State Government has decided to observe Keladi Chennamma's coronation anniversary at Keladi itself from next year in a grand manner. Keladi and all surrounding areas will be developed."

Promising to take steps to propagate Rani Chennamma's ideals and achievements, Bommai said, "Karnataka has its own culture, language, lifestyle, economic, social and spiritual dynamism. The integration of all these make Karnataka a state. Keladi Chennamma has played a big role in this. She exhibited progressive thinking and firm resolve. She was far-sighted, it is rare for a person to forgive and provide shelter to the enemies who threatened her existence and attacked her thrice. Like Kittrur Chennamma, the valour of Keladi Chennamma too is exciting. Our children need to be taught about her in their school textbooks."

Referring to the Tungabhadra Aarathi programme drawn up by Panchamasali Sri Vachanananda Jagadguru on the lines of Ganga Aarathi, Bommai said, "Following the initiative, we are receiving requests from people for similar programmes on the banks of all the rivers." (ANI)

